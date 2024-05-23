Iceland Prime Minister Benediktsson departs Malawi

By Levison Lester

Lilongwe, May 23: Prime Minister for Iceland, Bjarni Benediktsson, has departed Malawi through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) on Thursday afternoon following his five day working visit to the country.

Benediktsson was seen off at KIA by the Vice President Saulos Chilima; Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Colleen Zamba, and other government officials.

At the end of his five-day visit, Benediktsson has guaranteed Malawi that his government will continue to render support to Malawi that will enhance diplomatic cooperation in developmental projects and programmes.

While in the country, Benediktsson toured some projects and programmes in Mangochi district where he expressed satisfaction with the works being implemented by his government.

He said developmental projects being implemented by his government have already shown tremendous impact, and that the government of Iceland will continue to expand services to other districts.

He said his government is committed to continue providing developmental support in areas like education, water and sanitation and heath.

Malawi – Iceland partnership, which has lasted for 35 years, has strengthened bilateral agreements between the two governments.