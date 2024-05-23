ACB, NAM MoU to bring sanity in netball

By Sellah Chunda

Lilongwe, May 23: Director of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Martha Chizuma, says the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) is a great milestone in creating comprehensive education and prevention system against fraud and corruption in the game of netball in the country.

Briefing the media in Lilongwe on Wednesday, Chizuma said the MoU will facilitate empowerment of players in netball and facilitate risk assessment and financial literacy within the sport, hence helping players to be high assertive.

She said the MoU has been signed to improve quality of netball in Malawi thereby enhancing welfare of players.

“Generally, when need arises we will be investigating any allegations of corruption relating to the player selection or exhaustion. So by joining forces, we acknowledge the mutual benefit of working together to create a comprehensive education system thereby cleaning the image and improving the quality of netball in Malawi.

“We want our girls to have high self-esteem and confidence in themselves as professionals as well as public icons that they are where they are on merit not because of sexual favours,” Chizuma said.

General Secretary for NAM, Isaac Chimwala, said the MoU has been signed on the grounds of cooperation and collaboration, hence helping to improve the capacity building in the administration of netball in the country.

“ACB will be there to conduct Anti-corruption activities, risk assessment and systems reviews in the netball administration. We would like to identify loopholes where corruption finds it’s fertile ground and close those loopholes.

“We will also train NAM officials including umpires as well as all people involved in netball administration. We are going to receive and review any corruption complaints,” he said.