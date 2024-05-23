NO JUSTICE TOMORROW: Judicial Staff Strike to Continue, Courts Remain Shut

The ongoing judiciary strike in Malawi is set to continue tomorrow on Friday as talks between the striking workers and the government remain inconclusive.

The strike, which started last today on Thursday, has brought justice delivery in the country’s courts to a halt, with magistrates and support staff refusing to work until their demands are met.

The workers are demanding security allowances, enumeration revision since 2021, and other benefits.

They claim that the government has been ignoring their concerns since 2022, and they will not relent until their demands are addressed.

Despite a meeting scheduled for Friday at Capital Hill, the Judiciary Members of Staff publicity secretary, Andy Haliwa, has confirmed that the strike will continue until a consensus is reached with the government.

In various courts across the country, including Nsanje Magistrate and Mzuzu Court, people seeking court services are being sent back, and protesting staff have placed tree leaves in the courtroom.

One of the affected individuals, Rollands Alfazema, expressed worry over the situation, stating that the strike has affected his programs and he has been sent back home after traveling 20 kilometers to the court.

The strike has also led to commotions between the striking judiciary staff and police, with placards and leaves put up on court premises in Blantyre.

The government has yet to comment on the matter, but the striking workers remain resolute in their demands.

The strike is set to continue tomorrow, with no end in sight until the government meets the workers’ demands.