spot_img
27.1 C
New York
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestSports

Women told to flex their muscles at Mr. Zomba bodybuilding contest

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The organisers of the Mr. Zomba Bodybuilding and Weightlifting Contest are calling on female athletes to participate in this year’s competition, scheduled to take place on October 26 at Naminyowe Villa in Zomba.

In a bid to promote the sport among women, the organisers have introduced a weightlifting and bodybuilding women’s category.

This is a significant development, as it provides a platform for female athletes to showcase their skills and compete at a high level.

“We are excited to introduce the women’s category and encourage female athletes to participate,” said Bright Limani, organiser of the event.

He adds, “We believe this will help promote gender equality in sports and provide a platform for women to showcase their talents.”

The organisers are seeking K2.5 million in sponsorship to make this year’s event a success. They are urging well-wishers to come forward and support the empowerment of women in sports.

This is an exciting opportunity for female athletes in Malawi to get involved in the world of bodybuilding and weightlifting.

Previous article
Old Mutual, SMEDI empowering MSMEs
Next article
Access to internet key to quality education, economic growth
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc