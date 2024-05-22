Women told to flex their muscles at Mr. Zomba bodybuilding contest

The organisers of the Mr. Zomba Bodybuilding and Weightlifting Contest are calling on female athletes to participate in this year’s competition, scheduled to take place on October 26 at Naminyowe Villa in Zomba.

In a bid to promote the sport among women, the organisers have introduced a weightlifting and bodybuilding women’s category.

This is a significant development, as it provides a platform for female athletes to showcase their skills and compete at a high level.

“We are excited to introduce the women’s category and encourage female athletes to participate,” said Bright Limani, organiser of the event.

He adds, “We believe this will help promote gender equality in sports and provide a platform for women to showcase their talents.”

The organisers are seeking K2.5 million in sponsorship to make this year’s event a success. They are urging well-wishers to come forward and support the empowerment of women in sports.

This is an exciting opportunity for female athletes in Malawi to get involved in the world of bodybuilding and weightlifting.