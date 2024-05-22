Old Mutual, SMEDI empowering MSMEs

By Ousman Manda

Lilongwe, May 22: In a collaborative effort, Old Mutual and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Institute (SMEDI) has organised a training workshop for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Lilongwe.

The workshop is aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and foster a hunger for acquiring skills and business knowledge.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday, Marketing and Corporate Affairs Executive at Old Mutual, Patience Chatsika emphasised on the importance of making wise investment decisions and prioritising saving.

She said by being informed about investment and developing a saving culture, individuals and businesses can secure their financial future and achieve their goals.

Chatsika reiterated Old Mutual’s commitment to supporting and empowering MSMEs to reach their full potential.

She also commended the youth, saying “Start where you are, and use what you have to get what you want.”

Director of Corporate Affairs at Malawi Revenue Authority, Steven Kapoloma said the role of the tax body is to sensitise the young business entrepreneurs into understanding taxes.

“As they grow in their business, there will be need for them to be tax compliant,” he said.