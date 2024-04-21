No presidential aspirant can match APM…Bravo APM, Bravo Brian

By Bashir Al Bashir

I looked for honest Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM), I got him yesterday, munaona, no prejudice answer, honest, straight to the point. Wayankha onse ndi ma reference, umboni, ma dates, figures, what a genius:

Nepotism

I have never been nepotistic, I recruited people depending on their abilities. Ku Embassy, ma appointments a president Grade A -D, ambiri anali from North, otsatira, Centre, omaliza from South, kaoneni Ku ministry of foreign affairs.

Anthu osayamika, kumaputsitsa anthu kuti alomwe anazaza ku embassy mutazazako nokha, lero pitani ku embassy ndi achewa okhaokha. Komanso akuti APM sanalembeko ntchito ana ake, azipongozi, zidzukulu, olo akumpingo, waterotu, Mtambo, Mtambo, munthu oyipa kwambiri iwe

Economy

Kunjaku economy yavuta koma ntchito ya Boma nkupeza ma solutions. Ine ndi Goodall timalawilira 4 am kugwira ntchito, lero angoyendayenda, Amzathu Ku Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania inflation ndiyotsika koma kunali ma cyclones ndi COVID, nkhani ndi utsogoleri, zinthu zinkatsika mitengo, mafuta agalimoto ndinatsitsapo.

Anthu Ozungulira

Munthu sungadziwe zomwe anthu onse okuzungulira akupanga. On this point, big up to Brian to waking APM up on his surrounding, he looked hit hard, I know, after this interview he will treat his surrounding with utmost caution.

Koma si APM yekha, olo nthawi yakamuzu Baba ankazimitsa anthu ngwazi osadziwa, kulanda Malo nkumazilemeretsa ngwazi osadziwa, presidents must not have so much trust in one person.

On Campaign

2014 ndinawina ndekha popanda alliance, last campaign sindinayende kwambiri chifukwa plan inali ya September osati June, koma 2025 ndiyenda, APM azungulira yekha opanda alliance

In summary

The way APM articulated matters with dates, references and substance, no Presidential aspirant can match him, Lazarus Chakwera reads, APM narrated from a mind, indeed, he is law PhD holder from esteemed university in the USA.

There were brains all over the interview, bravo APM, bravo Brian, that was awesome. I love intelligent people, I loved APM.