Ndirande FM shines in MACRA Survey; named second most listened radio in South

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Ndirande FM has soared high in the recently released 2023 National ICT survey report by Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) and the National Statistical Office of Malawi (NSO).

According to the much touted survey report, Ndirande FM, which broadcast straight from Ndirande Township in Blantyre, has been named as the second most listened radio station in the entire southern region with 5.7 percent against 5.8 percent for the first position.

Trending under the slogan “Kuti Mumve Zeni Zeni Zake”, Ndirande FM is now a household name and is on 104. 4 MHz in the southern region.

Ndirande FM presenter Aunt Cha on duty

According to MACRA, the survey was done across the country and sought people’s feedback on the usage of ICT services.

Ndirande FM’s award winning sports reporter George Sulumba

Ndirande FM is a private radio station established 7 years ago and is popular for it’s family entertainment based radio programming.