Moses Dossi laid to rest as Chimwendo, speaker Hara laud his legacy

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda has expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of former Minister of Sports, Moses Dossi, describing his passing as “enormous asset loss” to the economic development of the country.

He was speaking today in area of Group Headman Kalimanjira, Senior Traditional Authority Chapananga, Chikwawa district at the burial of late Moses Dossi who passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2024 at Blantyre Adventist Hospital after a long illness.

In his eulogy, Chimwendo defined the late Dossi who was well known in the football circles “man on the touchline” as a man who defended Malawi’s unity and diversified culture, promoted development for his people, advocated for peace and enhanced fellowship across the country.

“He was a distinguished local fellow, focused and very deliberate. To him, socioeconomic development of his people was his ultimatum goal mainly in areas of road infrastructure, education, charity for the disadvantaged, a very an astute entrepreneur and a complete politician with a passion to succeed.

“On behalf of the “friends of Moses Dossi”, I would like to extend my sincere heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family over the passage of this luminous star who promoted socioeconomic and political emancipation,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

Chimwendo also lauded the daughter of the late, Susan Dossi for being an accomplished politician who has displayed decorated career in field of politics by being a messenger of the forgotten in her constituency as she has always demanded development in Parliament in including the much touted impassable Chapananga road which needs tarmac.

Chimwendo: “But the good news is that President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has heard the cries of his people hence he has already put money in this year’s budget for the road which we believe will significantly transform the economic activities of this constituency and the entire Lower Shire. The road has already been named after one of the prolific sons of this area, Sidik- Mia.

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera was represented at the function by the Minister of Lands, Deus Gumba who also hailed the Dossi for his outstanding legacy and announced that President Chakwera has condoled the bereaved family with K5 million on top of the K3 million that was sent to hospital to settle medical bills.

In her remarks, Speaker Gotani Hara lauded Dossi for her sacrifice to serve the nation in different government portfolios including sports development, remarks that were also echoed by Chairperson of Public Appointments Committee of Parliament, Joyce Chitsulo.

Other high profile people who spoke at the function includeFAM President Fleetwood Haiya, Chairperson of Sports Council, Dr Sunduzyayo Madise, UDF President Lilian Patel, UTC Executive Member steve Mikaya among others.

Late Dossi was a philanthropist, football analyst and a Member of Parliament, Cabinet Minister in the Bakili Muluzi cabinet.

Dossi, born on May 11, in 1953, died on Thursday this week. He is survived by a wife, five children and fourteen grandchildren.

Hundreds of people paid their last respects to one, Moses “man on the touchline” Dossi.