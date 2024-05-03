spot_img
Veep Saulos Chilima’s plea taking delayed

Malawi Voice
The High Court’s Financial Crimes Division has postponed Vice President Saulos Chilima’s plea taking to Friday next week.

Chilima was initially scheduled to enter his plea today, with the court expected to provide directions on the case.

However, presiding Judge Redson Kapindu has pushed the plea taking to Friday next week.

Chilima faces three counts of corruption, including allegations of influencing the awarding of contracts and accepting an unspecified amount of money from UK-based businessman Zuneth Sattar.

