DERBY DAY DRAMA: SULOM stands firm on referees

The stage is set for a thrilling Blantyre derby between FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium tomorrow, but the real drama is unfolding off the pitch!

Despite intense pressure from the clubs, the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has refused to budge on its officiating panel, sparking a frenzy of speculation and debate among fans.

Art-work credit Malawi24

“The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) wishes to inform the general public and all football lovers that it has not and will not change the officiating panel for the Blantyre derby between FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers which is to be played on Saturday, 4th May 2024 at Kamuzu Stadium,” SULOM announced in a statement.

“The same has already been communicated to all relevant stakeholders. SULOM recognizes the importance of having impartial and competent officiation in the development of football in Malawi.

Thus, SULOM will at all material times ensure that Super League matches are officiated with the utmost fairness and integrity,” the statement continued.

“We urge all clubs, fans and stakeholders to support the spirit of fair play and sportsmanship that defines the beautiful game.

“The Blantyre Derby is a celebration of Malawian football, and we are confident that it will be played and administered with the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

Let the best team win as we continue to Revive, Reform and Rebrand the League,” SULOM concluded.

The decision has left some fans fuming, while others are backing SULOM’s stance on maintaining the integrity of the game.

As the two teams prepare to clash, the stakes are high, with both Bullets and Wanderers locked on 8 points, just two shy of leaders Silver Strikers.

The Nomads sit third, with Bullets fourth, thanks to a superior goal difference.

Will the referee controversy cast a shadow over the match, or will the players rise above the drama and serve up a thrilling encounter?

One thing’s for sure – the tension is palpable, and the Blantyre derby is shaping up to be an explosive affair!