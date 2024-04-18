Ministry of Education sign MoU with DG Goenka University of India

Director of Higher Education at Ministry of Education Dr. Levis Eneya has said government always look for opportunities where Malawian students can be able to access higher education everywhere around the world.

Dr. Eneya spoke during a press briefing recently with officials from DG Goenka University of India which offers Scholarships to its students.

He admitted that access to higher education is quite low in Malawi, “therefore any available opportunity we look for them and grab them.”

The Ministry of Education senior official elaborated on the process which exists when looking for partnerships with foreign universities that includes accreditation status and credibility.

“In this particular case, through our embassy in India, we are in touch with institutions which are there and when our embassy officials get scholarship opportunities like these, they bring them home and contact the Ministry of Education for further scrutiny and seek satisfaction.” explained Dr. Eneya.

After a visit to the DG University and signing of Memorandum of Understanding-MoU, the Ministry of Education invited the owner of the University to Malawi for further discussions on scholarships and its Programmes.

DG Goenka University offers 52 tuition scholarships where two are full, and 50 are partial, as 20 of them require students to pay 50% tuition fees, and 30 scholarships which require students to pay 70% of the tuition fees.

In his comment, Director of International Admission and Marketing at GD Goenka University, Dr. Ajeet Kumar Nedungadi explained that they have already began advertisement on the scholarships in local weekend papers effective 6th April and enrollment application open to 7th June, 2024.

The University was founded in 2013, currently has 6000+ students in 9 schools and offers undergraduate, postgraduate and Doctorate courses in Engineering, Basic Sciences, Business Management & Entrepreneurship, Liberal Arts, and among others