Gaba denies Mamelodi Sundowns a win

….. Moroka Swallows collect important point

Sundowns dominated Swallows in the early stages, consistently pressuring their defence.

Rhulani Mokwena’s team finally reaped the rewards eight minutes before halftime when Teboho Mokoena unleashed a powerful shot from range, beating goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.

However, Mokoena appeared to injure his hamstring while taking the shot and was substituted by Sipho Mbule, as Sundowns went into halftime leading 1-0.

In the second half, Swallows began with renewed purpose, creating opportunities in the final third.

However, the Brazilians increased the pressure, resulting in Marcelo Allende’s shot deflecting off defender Kwanda Mngonyama to extend their lead to 2-0.

Augustine Mahlonoko revived hope for the Dube Birds when he headed home a goal after 57 minutes of action.

The drama unfolded as Sundowns disputed Gabadinho Mhango’s 84th-minute goal. However, after extensive consultation, the referee awarded the goal, allowing Swallows to level the scoreline at 2-2.

At the final whistle, both teams earned a point, leaving Sundowns at the top of the PSL standings with 53 points, while Swallows sit in 14th place with 26 points.