LatestNational

Wakuda Kamanga joins Frank Mwenefumbo’s NDP

By Malawi Voice

Former Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) Secretary General Wakuda Kamanga has joined the newly formed National Development Party (NDP) of Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo.

The veteran politician Kamanga has joined together with former AFORD Director of Events Hon. Judith Mang’anda.

The development comes barely hours after AFORD through its publicity Secretary announced the suspension of the two on grounds that they were leaking confidential information to Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

The two have announced the development during a media briefing currently underway in the capital Lilongwe.

They are being welcomed into NDP folds by the party Secretary General Gerald Chilongo.

AFORD suspends Wakuda Kamanga
