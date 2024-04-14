PICTORIAL: Eng. Vitumbiko Mumba’s K15 million trophy prize presentation ceremony

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) member Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba on Saturday presented trophy to winners of Mzimba Central Constituency netball and football trophies.

The man of the moment Eng Mumba, who is also vying for MCP’s vice president position, pumped in 15 million kwacha to the trophy.

Mumba, a professional civil engineer with over 13 years working experience, is registered with Engineering Registrion Board (Botswana) and Board of Engineers (Malawi).

He has worked in the private and public sector in Malawi, Botswana and Namibia.

Having worked for contractors, consultants and the government (client/employer), he has a good understanding of the construction sector as he has worked for all the players in the construction industry.

Currently he is the Director for Surge Infrastructure Developments Ltd in Malawi. He is involved in development projects in Malawi at all stages from planning, implementation and management.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Malawi (2006), he is an Associate Arbitrator (RSA) and is finishing his Master of Business Administration at University of Stellenbosch Business School (RSA).