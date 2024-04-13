ROAD TO MCP CONVENTION: Vitumbiko Mumba breaks silence on his eligibility to contest at convention

Malawi Congress Party member Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba has broken his silence on recent reports coming from the party that only members who have had positions in the party for over two years can contest at the party’s convention.

Engineer Mumba says there is nothing wrong with policies that enhance sanity in political parties as long as those policies are not contradicting the constitution of the Party.

He was speaking Saturday on the sidelines of price presentation of a K15 million trophy to winners in the football and netball categories he had been running in Mzimba Central constituency.

Engineer Mumba, however, reiterated his wish to stand as MCP’s first vice president at the party’s convention slated for later this year adding the NEC’s decision has not been communicated officially.

His remarks follow a recent MCP NEC resolution reportedly made in Lilongwe that any member who has not served on any position at any level in the party for over 2 years is not eligible to contest for a position in the party’s NEC.

Recently, CCAP Blantyre Synod’s Church and Society has joined CCAP Synod of Livingstonia in condemning Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) decision on eligibility for its NEC positions.

At a meeting held on February 28 2024, MCP NEC passed a resolution to amend eligibility requirements ahead of its convention scheduled for August 2024.