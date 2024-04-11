Chimwendo extends wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr: ‘May this deep spirit of compassion, coexistence magnify

CHIMWENDO BANDA: May today’s celebrations bring unlimited happiness to the families, and spirit of companion, coexistence

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Dowa East constituency, Richard Chimwendo Banda has extended his best wishes to Muslim community as they celebrate Eid Mubarak, marking the end of great sacrifice made during Ramadan.

In his message on behalf of people from Dowa East constituency, Chimwendo said the Ramadan is a period devoted to charity and feeding the needy while seeking God’s grace and boundless favour.

“May today’s celebrations bring unlimited happiness to the families, and spirit of companion, coexistence. May the lessons of strength and endurance, and the Islamic values of gratitude, reaching out and showing compassion to the poor and vulnerable, transcend to my fellow compatriots as they are acts of humanity worth emulation and deeply humbling,” says Chimwendo Banda posting on his Facebook page.

He emphasized the significance of the day, urging the Muslim faithful to draw inspiration from its core values of “sacrifice, faith, and unwavering obedience to the will of God.”

The celebration concludes the holy month of Ramadan, a period of prayer, fasting and sacrifice.

The Eid-ul-Fitr also marks the beginning of Shawwal, the 10th Month of the Islamic calendar and is a time generosity and compassion.