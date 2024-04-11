EID MUBARAK! Dr Kabambe wishes all Muslims the very best…Let’s spread love and kindness

Former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) governor Dr. Dalitso Kabambe has asked all Muslims in the country and around the world to spread love and kindness to all human kind.

Dr. Kabambe, made the call today in his best wishes message to the Muslim community on the auspicious occasion of Eid Ul Fitr.

“Let’s remember to be grateful for the blessings in our lives and spread love and kindness to all in the spirit of Eid,” said Dr Kabambe in a brief statement.

Eid ul-Fitr is a significant festival celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

It holds great importance as it marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting and spiritual reflection, and signifies the beginning of a new Islamic year.

And Dr. Kabambe is fondly remembered by all Malawians for bringing stability to the Malawian economy, which resulted in low prices of basic needs and services.

During his time at Reserve Bank of Malawi, Dr Kabambe managed to reduce inflation rate to a single digit within the first year from 24% to 7.1% in 2017 and effectively managed to keep the exchange rate stable at the rate of K 732 to the US$, and turned around a projected loss of K 4 billion to a profit in the excess of K60 billion.

Dr Kabambe’s vast knowledge and experience has pitied him as one of the presidential hopefuls who is ready to stir the country towards social and economic prosperity from 2025 and beyond with a promise of nothing but the best economy.