Prophet Mbewe accuses govt of creating hunger…commits to help in fighting hunger

Prophet David Mbewe, who leads Living Word Evangelistic Church, has accused government of creating hunger in the country.

Prophet Mbewe, who is also one of presidential aspirants for the 2025 presidential polls, was speaking during Eid Mubarak prayers at Magamba Masjid in Machinga. He also donated assorted food stuff during the event.

In his speech, Prophet Mbewe said the ” failure by Government to regulate fertilizer and other farm products has contributed to the current hunger situation.”

Dr Mbewe, who is also a leader of Liberation for Economic Freedom (LEF) party has since promised to help Muslim community affected by hunger through irrigation farming.

“I want you to be in groups of 10 (ten people) and l will provide you will treadle pumps so that you can start irrigation farming,” said Prophet Mbewe, adding that giving food relief to hunger affected families is just a short term solution.

The development comes barely two days after Prophet Mbewe also donated livestock to Moslems at Nselema Mosque in Machinga.

According to Prophet Dr. Mbewe, he decided to donate the livestock as part of Eid-El-Fitr celebrations.