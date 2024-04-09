Lazarus Chakwera is a lame duck President

In this opinion, UK-based political scientist Dr John Mwapasa, argues Malawians have, under Chakwera’s leadership, witnessed nothing short of disappointment and betrayal of the people’s trust.

Loud and clear

President Lazarus Chakwera’s presidency was supposed to be a beacon of hope for Malawi, a departure from the corruption and nepotism that plagued the previous administration under Peter Mutharika and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). However, what we have witnessed under Chakwera’s leadership is nothing short of disappointment and betrayal of the people’s trust.

When Chakwera ascended to power, riding the wave of anti-government protests, he promised to tackle the endemic corruption, cronyism, and nepotism that had become synonymous with Malawian politics. Yet, instead of fulfilling these promises, he has presided over a government that is rife with corruption, incompetence, and scandal.

One need not look far to see the evidence of Chakwera’s failure. His inability to rein in corruption has been glaringly evident, with reports of shady dealings and individuals accused of corruption being welcomed into the highest echelons of power. It is deeply concerning that individuals implicated in corruption scandals have been dining at State House, rubbing shoulders with the president himself.

The Bidgin Foundation fraudsters, the Bulgarian fertilizer scam, the case of Zuneth Sattar, and the inexplicable issuance of a diplomatic passport to a corruption accused Nigerian entrepreneur are just a few examples of the rampant corruption that has flourished under Chakwera’s watch. The fact that these scandals have gone unchecked and unpunished speaks volumes about the president’s commitment to fighting corruption.

Furthermore, Chakwera’s lack of vision and statecraft has only exacerbated the country’s problems. Statecraft demands political acumen and strategic thinking, qualities that Chakwera sorely lacks. His presidency has been characterized by a lack of direction and purpose, with short-term gains taking precedence over long-term goals.

It is evident that Chakwera was ill-suited for the presidency from the start. His background as a preacher may have endeared him to some, but it has become increasingly clear that he lacks the skills and leadership qualities required to govern a country effectively. Those who propelled him to power knew exactly what they were doing – installing a puppet they could control while they plundered the nation’s resources.

Malawi deserves better than Chakwera’s inept leadership. The people entrusted him with their hopes and aspirations for a better future, only to be met with disappointment and disillusionment. Chakwera’s presidency has been a colossal failure, and it is time for him to step aside and make way for a leader who is capable of steering the country towards prosperity and progress.

President Chakwera’s tenure has been marked by corruption, incompetence, and a lack of vision. He has failed to deliver on his promises to root out corruption and nepotism, instead presiding over a government that is mired in scandal and mismanagement. It is time for the people of Malawi to demand accountability and leadership that truly represents their interests.

However, the solution does not solely lie in replacing Chakwera with another leader. Structural changes are needed to strengthen Malawi’s institutions and ensure that those in power are held accountable for their actions. This requires a commitment to transparency, the rule of law, and the empowerment of civil society to act as a check on government power.

Furthermore, there is a need for greater citizen engagement and participation in the political process. The people of Malawi must demand accountability from their leaders and actively participate in shaping the country’s future.

This means holding elected officials accountable for their actions, advocating for policies that promote transparency and accountability, and actively participating in elections to ensure that those in power truly represent the interests of the people.

Ultimately, the road ahead for Malawi will not be easy, but it is imperative that the country moves forward with a renewed sense of purpose and determination.

The challenges facing Malawi are significant, but they are not insurmountable. With the right leadership and a commitment to transparency and accountability, Malawi can overcome its challenges and build a brighter future for all its citizens.