FDH’s Golden Union Promotion excites customers

Anthony Chimuna-FDH Money Bureau Managing Director

FDH Money Bureau says the on-going Golden Reunion Promotion has received tremendous customer support as excitement builds for the second draw.

FDH Money Bureau Managing Director Anthony Chimuna said the promotion, which was launched in February, has excited most customers who visit the Bureau to do international money transfer transactions as it offers them a chance to reunite with their loved ones if they win the grand prize.

“The Golden Reunion Promotion is giving a chance for people to win K500 000 monthly or a grand prize of a free trip to the country where one received money from abroad using Western Union or MoneyGram.”

“The grand prize is fascinating to people as it offers an opportunity of an all-expenses paid-trip to meet their family or friends abroad, and they can’t afford to miss,” said Chimuna.

FDH Money Bureau customer, Kennedy Salim, expressed his anticipation of being a winner in the promo.

“I heard of the Golden Reunion Promotion through my frequent visits and interactions with FDH Money Bureau. I am optimistic that I can win the promotion as I am one of the loyal customers of FDH Money Bureau.”

“I usually use the FDH Money Bureau to withdraw money received from my family abroad through Western Union and I enjoy the fast and reliable services I experience,” said Salim.

The promotion will run until April 30 2024 with two monthly draws of K500 000 cash prizes and 20 percent cash back bonuses to 20 winners.

The grand prize is a return air ticket to the sender’s location, with all expenses paid.

FDH Money Bureau is a subsidiary of FDH Financial Holdings and offers nationwide forex and international money transfer services.