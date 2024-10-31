Hot Current on Times TV: Joyce Banda Slams Chakwera’s ‘Epic Mess’ of Empty Promises and Empty Fuel Tanks

By Tabith Tebulo

In a blistering audio interview on Times TV’s Hot Current, former President Joyce Banda tore into her one-time ally Lazarus Chakwera, accusing him of presiding over Malawi’s “epic mess” with what she described as a “clueless” leadership style. Banda held nothing back, sarcastically praising Chakwera’s “genius” in allowing Malawians to resort to chitedze as the country grapples with unending shortages—from fuel to forex to agricultural inputs under the broken Affordable Input Program (AIP).

Banda mocked Chakwera’s inability to set up “even the most basic functioning team” of technical experts to address these issues, leaving the country to flounder while he remains on an extravagant country tour. The tour, Banda pointed out, is a taxpayer-funded campaign stunt showing off a fleet of new government vehicles, a lavish display that feels especially insensitive as Malawians endure punishing fuel queues. Banda suggested that the forex spent on these vehicles could have been better used to import fuel, a far more urgent need for the nation right now​.

Adding further fuel to the fire, Banda criticized Chakwera’s international trips, describing them as “garbage missions” that bring back nothing of value. Instead of forging meaningful partnerships or finding real solutions, she said, Chakwera returns only with “symbolic gestures” and hollow promises, leaving Malawians to question the benefits of his relentless travels.

With the 2025 elections looming, Banda’s sharp critique has struck a nerve with a public growing weary of what she termed a “clownish reign” that places campaign theatrics over governance. For a leader who has yet to address the core needs of his people, Banda’s words serve as a stark reminder that Malawians are tired of waiting for real change.

Great