Human rights activist Bon Kalindo has a case to answer

A Senior Resident Magistrate Court in Mangochi has today found human rights activist Bon Kalindo with a case to answer in the case of proposing violence he is answering.

Senior Resident Magistrate Muhammad Maxwell Chande, who is hearing the case, has since set May 7, 2024, to start hearing defense.

Kalindo’s lawyer, Smart Khalifa, has told the court that they will parade five witnesses in defense.

Kalindo, who is currently on court bail, was arrested.

After the demonstrations he organized on November 30, 2023, in the district following complaints that some properties were damaged.-ZBS ONLINE