Mzuni libidinous lecturers under fire over “sex-for-grades” revelations

Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) has demanded action against what they call “sex – for-grades exploitation” at Mzuzu University.

In a statement released on Monday, 8 April 2024 CSEC Executive Director Benedicto Kondowe and board Chairperson Limbani Nsapato said recent revelations are alleging that lecturers are engaging in sexual relationships with female students in exchange with academic grades.

“CSEC vehemently condemns these aggregious actions and stands in solidarity with victims whose dignity and freedoms have been callously violated,” says part of the statement.

The statement further says, the revelations which started in 2019 and continued in 2020 and 2022 as reported by several country’s media platform should not be accepted as persuit of Knowledge at the cost of one’s integrity or autonomy.

Therefore, “We call upon stakeholders – administrators, faculty, students, government officials and civil society organizations to unite in this noble cause saying education is a beacon of enlightenment, unattained by a shadow of exploitation,” concludes the statement.