spot_img
10.7 C
New York
Saturday, April 6, 2024
spot_img
HomeBusiness
BusinessLatestSports

GODKA Technologies dates golfers

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

GODKA Technologies, one of the leading Information and Communication Technology (ICT) firms, on Saturday treated southern region golfers to a tournament at Blantyre Sports Club.

Company’s ICT Technical Manager Fadwick Mambutcha said the tournament demonstrates the commitment in its quest to interact with golfers and customers in the region.

The golf tournament also provided a platform to GODKA Technologies to showcase some of its products to the stakeholders.

 “We appreciate the support we receive from our customers (clients), so we decided to organized this golf tournament as one way of giving back to them,” said Mambutcha

According to Mambutcha, apart from golf the company has also plans to support other sporting activities in the country such as football and netball.

Recently, GODKA Technologies also sponsored darts tournament.

GODKA Technologies are experts in ICT hardware, software, graphic designs, custom developed apps, business solutions, office consumables and networks (LAN & WAN)

Others services at GODKA Technologies include consultancy services, telecommunications, CCTV, and   electricals.

GODKA Technologies aims at helping companies to adapt the best methodologies in IT strategic Development, and making sure that they adheres to the methodologies.

GODKA Technologies has branches in Blantyre, Lilongwe and other countries such as Uganda and Mozambique.  

Previous article
K4.5 million on the cards for underprivileged TEVET interns
Next article
LWC Radio Top 20 Group wants Malawians to embrace giving spirit
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc