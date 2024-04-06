LWC Radio Top 20 Group wants Malawians to embrace giving spirit

Living Waters Church (LWC) Top 20 Group and Vision Helpers have called upon Malawians to embrace the spirit of giving and show more support to the elderly, orphans and vulnerable children in order to secure a better life for them.

Patron for the grouping Felix Kanchiputu made on Saturday after donating assorted items such as sugar, soap and cooking oil worth over K200,000 to the elderly at K Kantembanyana Village in In the area of Traditional Authority Somba in Blantyre.

According to Kanchiputu, Malawians should not wait to have a lot of things in life for them to start helping others but to use the little they have to make a difference.

“We decided to make this donation as one way of showing love to the elderly,” said Kanchiputu, adding that the group will also conduct similar activities in prisons and orphan centers.

He further said: “I am urging people in different parts of Malawi to come together to help the elderly and orphans across the country. Whatever help we can offer can make a difference in their lives,”

On his part, Senior Group Village Head Kantembanyana hailed Living Waters Church (LWC) Top 20 Group and Vision Helpers for assisting the senior citizens in his area describing the donation as “timely”.

One of the recipients Gogo Seteria Enerst said: “This is timely response. God should bless you, lero tapeza chakudya,”

The radio listening club, Living Waters Church Radio Top 20 Group, was founded by Zizwani Mbizi-a producer and presenter for Top 20 music program at the radio. The group among others carry out charity work across the country.