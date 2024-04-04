Malango wants Suleman out of Agricultural committee chairship

Dedza Central East Legislator Joshua Malango has asked Parliament to remove Sammeer Suleman as Chairperson of Agricultural Committee of Parliament for “persistently orchestrating chaos” in the Chamber.

Malango: Suleman is not honourable

Malango said Suleman, who is Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South East has “continuously at the central of controversies that have, in many times, plunged the House in chaos he therefore can’t continue to be the chairperson of this honourable committee”

However, Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani has advised Malango to follow right procedures if he wants his application addressed.

On Wednesday, Parliament banned Blantyre Suleman for one full sitting and banned Zomba Chisi lawmaker Mark Botomani for two days.