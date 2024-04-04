Govt responds to engineers: ‘expect change in road maintenance’- Jacob Hara

Transport and Public Works Minister Jacob Hara says the public should expect great progress this year on the M1 road rehabilitation project as all outstanding issues on the road have been resolved.

MEI: Deep potholes are rampant

Hara added: “Further to that. We finally have a new executive management at RA(Roads Authority). This will greatly enhance the efficiency of the Roads Authority”.

He was responding to concerns raised by the Malawi Engineering Institute (MEI) through its President and board chairman Alfonso Chikuni , on Wednesday, expressed concern over the “deplorable state of most of the roads in the country”.

Chikuni said: “the condition was largely due to poor maintenance.

“Deep potholes are quite rampant and are not being attended to with the urgency they deserve. These potholes are not only damaging vehicles plying on these roads, but they are also death traps to road users”.

Chikuni had added that much as his institution was aware of the efforts being made to rehabilitate some of the roads “MEI is greatly concerned with the slow progress of these projects”.

He said, for example, progress made so far on the M01 Rehabilitation Project from the time it was launched in July 2022 “remained insignificant”.The body has since a advised the Roads Authority (RA) to, among others, implement an emergency Road Maintenance Program to ensure safety of all road users in the country.

MEI was established under Section 3 of the Malawi Engineering Institution Act, 2019, as a sole authority for regulation of engineering and the engineering profession, and allied disciplines in the country.