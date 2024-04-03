spot_img
Kalemba stays put at Dodma

By Malawi Voice

Government has shelved implementation of its decision to move commissioner in the Department of Disaster Management Affairs Charles Kalemba to the Ministry of Defence.

Kalemba was among 10 principal secretaries whose redeployment to different ministries was recently announced by the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC).

“I have not moved. I am still the Dodma Commissioner. The decision was reversed. I am a civil servant and, as such, I get and follow instructions from my bosses. If they told me to move to the Defence Ministry, I would have gone,” Kalemba told the media on Wednesday.

OPC publicist Robert Kalindiza also confirmed the development, saying Government feels Kalemba was still the right person to head Dodma.

“It was a normal transfer though,” said Kalindiza.

Kalimba was to be replaced at Dodma by Principal Secretary for Local Government James Chiusiwa.

Murder suicide in Dedza
Potholes worry Malawi engineers
