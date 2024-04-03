Murder suicide in Dedza

Police officer in Dedza has gunned his girlfriend to death before turning to riffle to himself

The cop, Paul Mpheluka, was said to be in a steamy relationship with Sabina Bwanali, but the two fallout on Wednesday over love matters.

Dedza Police Publicist Beatrice Jefita confirmed the incident, but refused to shade more light as investigations were under way.

However, social media reports are indicating that Mpheluka got angered after learning that Sabina went on a drinking spree with other men on Tuesday evening.

As we were doing to the press, the bodies of the two were being kept at Dedza District Hospital.

Meanwhile, National Police Spokesperson Peter Kalaya says Mpheluka was married and had two children, even though he was in an extra marital affair with Sabina Bwanali.

According to Kalaya, on Tuesday evening Mpheluka and Sabina, while at a drinking joint, had an argument as the lady wanted to leave the place in the company of another man.

“And this morning, he went to his working station where he took a riffle lying to his superiors that he was on private duty, only to learn that he went to Sabina’s place where he shot her before turning the gun to himself,” said Kalaya.

Kalaya at the time the police were arriving at the scene, they found two were already dead, alongside a gun, two used bullets and three unused bullets.