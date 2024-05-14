Castel Malawi launches new alcoholic beverage ‘Pomme Breeze’

The new kid on the block Pomme Breeze

Leading alcoholic beverage producers in Malawi, Castel Malawi has added ‘Pomme Breeze’, an apple-flavoured alcoholic beverage to its product portfolio.

The company launched the new alcoholic beverage packed in 330ml bottles in Lilongwe on Saturday.

Speaking at the press briefing to mark the launch of the new product, Castel Malawi’s Brands Manager, Pheona Nyambo touted the new beverage saying it is set to introduce a new lifestyle among its consumers.

“Pomme Breeze is also cheap and customers will be able to consume it while fresh since it is produced in the country. We know the country has a lot of beers imported from countries like South Africa. But normally, it takes about 15 days for the beers to reach Malawi, and by then, they could have started getting bad through a process we call oxidation,” she said.

Nyambo (left) and Frank Binauli from Castel making a toast to mark the launch of Pomme Breeze

Nyambo also commended Malawians for the good reception of the new product which she said is already flooding the market.

During the launch, invited guests and journalists were accorded a chance to taste the Pomme Breeze with 5 % alcoholic content, and branded in maroon and yellowish colours.

One of the distributors operating between area 36 and area 24, Morgan Antonio also spoke highly of the product, saying consumers have already fallen in love with it.

“This offers consumers a wide range of choices on the type of alcoholic beverages they want. Those who like sweet beer, they will have Pomme Breeze,” he said.

After the briefing, the Pomme Breeze fun was shifted to BICC Gardens where South African Amapiano artist, Nkosazana Daughter and top Malawian artists, Onesimus and Praise Umali also spiced up the event together with Diminish Band and other local DJs.