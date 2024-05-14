Electric Cars set to make debut at Lilongwe Motor Show, courtesy of SKY ENERGY AFRICA

Electric cars will for the first time feature in the Lilongwe Motor Show scheduled for June 1 at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, courtesy of Sky Energy Africa.

The show’s chief executive officer Alinane Njolomole says the development will mark a significant milestone in the automotive industry as it will symbolize a shift towards sustainable transportation solutions.

“The attendees will have a chance to witness firsthand the advancements in electric vehicle technology and understand the benefits offer to both the environment and individuals,” he says.

“This initiative aligns with our commitment to promoting sustainable energy solutions and driving innovation in the transportation sector. Everyone will experience these revolutionary vehicles and learn more about the future of mobility.” he said.

The Lilongwe Motor Show has long been a platform for showcasing cutting-edge automotive technologies, and this year’s event promises to be no exception. With electric cars taking center stage, visitors will have the chance to witness firsthand the advancements in electric vehicle technology and understand the benefits they bring to both individuals and the environment.

“Apart from automobile exhibitions, the day will also feature entertainment activities to cheer up the audience,” he said.

“This is a platform where car enthusiasts, industry professionals, and families come together to experience the thrill of the motor world, discover the latest innovations, and enjoy a fun-filled day of entertainment and other activities,” he added.

Njolomole also revealed that Chris Shifter, a stunt driver and skilled professional from Zambia known for his driving maneuvers, will be part of the lineup of entertainers during the show.