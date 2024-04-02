Malawi Parliament passes controversial supplementary appropriation bill

Finance Minister Chithyola

Parliament has passed a controversial supplementary appropriation bill formalizing the additional expenditure of about K570 billion in the just ended 2023/2024 budget.

Minister of Finance, Simplex Chithyola Banda, said the funds in question were used for procurement of drugs, maize and other essentials for survivors of Cyclone Freddy.

Through the bill, Chithyola Banda sought the approval of the House to increase the amount appropriated under the appropriation Act of 2023.

With the new appropriated K570 billion, last year’s budget will now be 4 Trillion 200 billion Kwacha, up from 3 Trillion 788 Billion Kwacha.

However, immediately after presenting the bill, controversy ensued as party spokespersons of both United Democratic Front (UDF) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) dismissed it as a serious irregularity.

UDF spokesperson Esther Jolobala argued that the bill was not shared with the relevant committees for scrutiny.

On the other hand DPP’s Chipiliro Mpinganjira said the party was not in support of the bill as it has failed to address the challenges which the government highlighted during the 2023-2024 mid-year budget review meeting of parliament.

However, the finance Minister Chithyola Banda clarified on the matter and the bill was passed by the whole house.

The minister said the just ended fiscal year was characterized by unforeseen shocks such as the cyclone and hunger and that although the funds were already used, Parliament needed to formalize it.