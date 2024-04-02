spot_img
Fugitive “cashgater” Paul Mphwiyo loses house  

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The High Court in Lilongwe has ruled that the Area 43 house belonging to fugitive Paul Mphwiyo should be forfeited to Malawi government.

The ruling by Judge Ruth Chinangwa follows an application by the State on Mphwiyo’s bail revocation and forfeiture of bonded properties, especially considering that the property is a family residential home.

According to the ruling dated March 28, 2024 which Nation Online has seen, the court states that Mphwiyo ought to have been informed of the consequences of absconding bail on the bonded property.

Mphwiyo is believed to have sneaked out of the country in June ahead of the court’s much-anticipated ruling of his case.

The Malawi government lost billions of kwachas to unscrupulous public servants and their accomplices in the infamous cashgate scandal around 2012 and 2013.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

