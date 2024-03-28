spot_img
ROAD TO 2025: Prophet Bushiri breaks silence

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has broken his silence on calls by some section of the society for him to run for presidency in the in the coming 2025 presidential elections.

In a brief statement posted on his official Facebook page on Thursday evening Prophet Bushiri said he has no any plans to run for presidency.

“I have seen a trend on social media mobilizing people to go and demonstrate in the streets here in Malawi in order to force me to run for Presidency.

“I strongly and vehemently warn against doing such. It is against my will,” said Prophet Bushiri of The Jesus Nation Church, ECG.

Prophet Bushiri, is a Christian preacher and businessman from Malawi. He founded and leads a Christian non-denominational evangelical church known as the Enlightened Christian Gathering.

Bushiri also runs an investment company, Shepherd Bushiri Investments (Pty) Ltd, a global investment company based in Sandton near Johannesburg, with interests in mining, real estate, an airline and other entrepreneurial pursuits.

