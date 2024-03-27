PRISAM to administer PRISAM form 4 mock exams across the country

PRISAM President Dr Ernest Kaonga

Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) has announced that they will

administer PRISAM form 4 mock examinations across the country in schools registered with the body.

In its Press Release issued on Wednesday, PRISAM President, Dr Ernest Kaonga said the examinations will be written 2nd term in the month of April in preparation for the fourth coming MANEB.

Kaonga said the main aim of this is that they want PRISAM schools to be on top during this coming form 4 MANEB Exams.

“We want students to outshine others and we thought it wise that we administer mock examinations which will be written by all our members,” said Kaonga.

He said this being first of its kind they feel that it will encourage their students to study hard since the exams will be formed with an aim of shaping them ahead of MANEB exams.

Kaonga also said that they have plans to be administering similar examinations to all PRISAM schools for form 2 and standard 8 students.

“As PRISAM we believe in providing quality education to our students and we feel time has come to be administering similar examinations to all form 4,2 and standard 8 students under PRISAM Schools as one way of shaping them ahead of MANEB exams ,”said Kaonga.