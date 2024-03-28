spot_img
CHILIMA CASE BACK IN COURT ON APRIL 2: ruling litmus test for the constitution, fair trial- analysts

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Justice Redson Professor Kapindu of Lilongwe High Court, will on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 9am in an open court deliver a ruling on whether Malawi Defence Force (MDF) can disclose to the Chilima’s defence counsel, the correspondence and minutes between the former MDF commander and President Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

Initially, the MDF refused to submit the documents citing national security as they contain classified information but the defence counsel led by Kalekale Kaphale SC, said denying such documents to their client means violating his rights to a fair trial.

This prompted Justice Kapindu to subpoena the documents for review in his chamber on January 12 before making a determination on the natter and the way forward.

Legal and political analysts have said this is “momentous case” for the Vice President Chilima as he navigates for his political survival in 2025 and that is also litmus test for the constitution and rights to fair trial in highly charged political atmosphere.

If Chilima is convicted, he is automatically barred from standing in 2025. But further to that Parliament may impeach him as well and that means ending his political career for eternity.

ROAD TO 2025: Prophet Bushiri breaks silence
