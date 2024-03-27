Rev John Chilembwe to preach at Nkolokoti CCAP

Reverend John Chilembwe of Church of Central Africa Presbytery (CCAP) Blantyre Synod will be among guest preachers at Nkolokoti CCAP’s Easter Crusade.

The crusade will start on March 29 to 31 at Nkolokoti CCAP Garden under Chichewa theme: “KUFA NDI KUUKA NAYE YESU.”

According to a poster which Malawi Voice has seen, Rev Chilembwe will preach alongside Rev Boniface Msusa of Chingale CCAP and the host Rev MCK Hauya.

Rev Chilembwe, whose name brought memories of Rev John Chilembwe of the Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) who led the uprising against colonial masters, is currently ministering at Chisenjere CCAP.

Easter is a Christian festival and cultural holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day of his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary c. 30 AD

It is the culmination of the Passion of Jesus Christ, preceded by Lent (or Great Lent), a 40-day period of fasting, prayer, and penance.