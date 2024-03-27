KWACHA!!: MCP triumphs…MEC yet to announce official results

By George Mponda

Kachale to announce official results today

Karonga, March 27: Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has triumphed in Karonga local government by-elections with its candidates emerging winners in all the three wards that were being contested, unofficial results have shown.

The Tuesday by-elections were conducted in Chilanga, Kaporo and Rukuru Wards following conviction of their former Councillors on charges of abuse of office, theft and fraud.

Chairperson for Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Justice Chifundo Kachale is expected to announce results for the by-elections at 12pm on Wednesday.

In Chilanga Ward, MCP candidate, Alick Ng’oma emerged winner with 1516 votes seconded by UTM candidate, Ndaziona Mwausegha who got 1031 votes whilst Gift Kumbukani Mwale (MCP) won Rukuru ward with 5858 votes with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Dominic Robson Kamwambi coming second with 1332 votes.

King Ngayambimba Mvula (MCP) won Kaporo Ward with 1661 votes follwed by DPP’s Laston Mwenitete who got 881 votes.

In an interview, District Chairperson for MCP in Karonga, James Nkhoma described their win as a preamble for more victories in the 2025 general election.

“We have won Rukulu and Kaporo wards which were not ours and we will continue with this trend in 2025 because it is obvious from these results that people on the ground want MCP to continue ruling them,” Nkhoma said.

In an interview at Mwenitete Teachers Development Centre which was designated as constituency tally centre for Kaporo Ward, Justice Kachale stressed the need for more civic education on the new electoral laws.

“We have noticed that we need to intensify civic education on the time of opening and closing of voting because it seems there are alot of people who are still not aware that time for closing polls is now 4:00pm.

“As a Commission, we don’t want to turn voters away due to this hence the need for more awareness on the timings,” Kachale said.

Political parties that fielded candidates in the by-elections included MCP, UTM, DPP, Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), National Democratic Party (NDP). There were also four independent candidates.