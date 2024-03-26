Gerald Kazembe Eyes First Deputy Secretary General Post: MCP Convention

Kazembe-The President’s Boy

Currently serving as the Second Deputy Secretary General of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Gerald Kazembe, hailing from Mangochi Monkey-Bay, eyes to move one notch higher, this time to become the First Secretary General of the Party in the upcoming national elective convention.

At present, the First Deputy Secretary General role is occupied by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Catherine Gotani Hara, who now seeks to transition to the Deputy Presidency of the Party.

Kazembe, whose political acumen was honed under the mentorship of the late Sidik Mia, stood as the bulwark of the party in the southern region, when it was unfashionable to do so, campaigning tirelessly in bolstering the party’s visibility and influence.

For his credentials, the nation was left in awe witnessing the impressive number of votes secured by President Lazarus Chakwera in Mangochi Monkey-Bay polling centres both during the chaotic 2019 election and also during the subsequent court sanctioned 2020 fresh election, thanks to Kazembe’s electioneering. Though he narrowly missed a ticket to Parliament, his political expedition earned him enduring respect, attention, and admiration from President Chakwera to date.

Hence, it comes as no surprise that in declaring his bid for the role of First Deputy Secretary General of the MCP, Kazembe proudly introduced himself to the MCP faithful’sas “Kapolo wa chipani” [Servant of the Party], “Mnyamata wa President” [Chakwera’s boy] and also says he is but a “proven soldier.”

In the meantime, Richard Chimwendo Banda, a figure of significant influence within the MCP and equally possessing a genuine and unblemished allegiance to the party, remains discreet about his intentions for the upcoming convention. However, he subtly expressed support for Gerald Kazembe’s aspiration to become the party’s First Deputy Secretary General. Responding to Kazembe’s announcement of his candidacy on Facebook, Banda cryptically commented, “Mumakwana Deputy SG,” implying a subtle endorsement or expression of pride in Kazembe’s pursuit of the Deputy Secretary General position.