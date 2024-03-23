Mulhako Wa Alhomwe divided, risks losing Chonde Headquarters

By Alinafe Chauma

Paramount Chief Kaduya of Lhomwe People

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe has been divided over the decision by the board to sale land which is located at Perritia in Limbe, Blantyre.

Paramount chief Kaduya of the Lhomwes told local media that Mulhako Board agreed to sale the land to settle a loan with one of the local bank.

“We risk losing our land at Chonde in Mulanje that was placed as collateral for getting a loan at FDH to acquire the land in question, and there are many outstanding debts. The land has to be sold,” said Kaduya

But in a separate interview former regional chairperson of Mulhako Wa Alhomwe responsible for center, Jubeki Muonjedza accused the board of making the decision without consulting its members.

The outspoken Muonjedza further said that he suspect that some officials intend to benefit from the land deal.

“The whole deal smells like a rat,” said Muonjedza, adding that: “Akanatiwuza Alomwe fe tisonkhe ndalama osati kugulitsa malo, anthu ena akufuna kupindurapo”

However, Paramount Kaduya has dismissed the claims, adding that all processes were followed, including consulting patron Peter Mutharika to sell the land.

The publications has learnt that court ordered Mulhako to settle the loan within 7 days or risks losing Chonde Headquarters.

Mulhako Waa Alhomwe was established in 2007 by former president the late Professor Bingu Wa Mutharika.

The formation of the organization revived some of the cultural practices that had been on the death bed.

The Lhomwes are largely concentrated in Chiradzulu, Mulanje, Phalombe, Thyolo and some parts of Blantyre and Zomba.