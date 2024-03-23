Chitoliro takes UMP Festival to the lake

By Harold Kapindu

After a seven-year hiatus, Chitoliro Productionz has announced the re-emergence of Urban Music People (UMP) Festival, with the 2024 edition dubbed “The Evolution”,

In a strategic move to further integrate urban culture with the scenic lakeshore regions, the flagship UMP event has relocated to Cape Maclear, Mangochi, and is scheduled for three days from 25th to 28th October 2024.

In a statement made available on Thursday, Chitoliro Productionz said the shift from cities, specifically Lilongwe and Blantyre, symbolizes a broader recognition of lakeshore areas as vibrant urban centers, nurturing connections between urban hubs and lakeside communities.

Pictures; Nadia Nakai, Gemini Major and Emtee performing at the last UMP Festival in 2017

“By embracing Cape Maclear’s local community and natural beauty, the Festival endeavors to flip the script on local tourism, creating local and international connections, and making moves that matter.

“Central to UMP’s ethos is the fusion of global solution thinking with authentic African urban identity,” reads the statement in part.

The statement further added, “This philosophy underscores the festival’s mission to cultivate open-mindedness and global citizenship while celebrating the rich cultural heritage of urban Africa.

“UMP’s influence transcends national borders, with the movement extending its reach beyond Malawi since its international debut in 2017.”

The UMP Festival began as a mini-concert at Grin Bamboo in Blantyre in 2009 by employing a makeshift stage on the back of a truck.

South Africa rappers Emtee and Nadia Nakai as well as Malawian based in South Africa, Gemini Major performed at UMP Festival 2017

Other past performers at UMP festivals have included acclaimed artists such as Gemini Major, Pop Dogg, Sonye, Purple C, Tay Grin, and Fredokiss.

Previous venues, including the French Cultural Centre, BT Sports Club, BAT, and Grin Bamboo, have served as stages for these electrifying performances, each contributing to the vibrant tapestry of UMP’s journey.