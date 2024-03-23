MACRA plants 3700 trees in Lilongwe

MACRA Board Chairperson Bridget Chibwana planting a tree

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has planted 3700 tree seedlings in the area of Senior Group Village Head Mandala under Traditional Authority (TA) Kalolo in Lilongwe.

The tree planting exercise was led by MACRA’s Board Chairperson Bridget Chibwana, other board directors, the entire management team and forestry officials.

Senior Group Village Head Mandala also led members of the community in her area to join the exercise.

In her remarks after the exercise, Chibwana thanked those who took part, observing that planting of trees, among several others, helps in mitigating some of the natural disasters including floods caused by adverse weather conditions.

She said these adverse weather conditions are mostly caused by wanton cutting of trees.

“Such adverse weather conditions also affect communication activities because they damage key infrastructures that house transmitting facilities. This is detrimental to the economic development of the country.

“Therefore, by planting trees, we are also ensuring that Malawians continue enjoying uninterrupted communication services during the rainy season as well as dry season,” she said.

MACRA is the national regulator of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) services in Malawi.