LifeCO donates 1,200 seedlings to Blantyre City Activation, Sustain Green Initiative

LifeCo, which provides life insurance and pension services, has supported Blantyre City Activation and Sustain Green Initiative with 1,200 tree seedlings.

LifeCO Pension Services Manager Zacheus Nyirenda disclosed the development recently at company’s head office in Blantyre.

The tree seedlings, according LifeCO, will be panted on March 27, 2024 at Mussa Village, Group Village Head Mpulura under Traditional Authority Nkalo in Chiradzulu district.

Blantyre City Activation Organizers, Sustain Green volunteers, people from Mussa Village as well as LifeCO staff and managers will be part of the team carrying out this exercise.

“Other interested stakeholders, members of the public and fellow organizations are welcome to be apart of these efforts,” said LifeCO

The Blantyre City Activation was launched on 2 December 2023 at the Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHES).

The launch was attended with over 1,000 attendees including 30 corporates and community teams involved, as well as 13 plus suppliers and vendors and over 30 volunteers.

Among the excises that people volunteered for were tree planting with Sustain Green and environmental cleanup with the Mudi River Cleanup Project.

Whilst the Mudi River cleanup was done with various stakeholders including the Deputy Mayor of Blantyre, Funny Balaba Kanojerera, the tree planting exercise still needed to be carried out.



“LifeCO was able to come onboard and help fulfill this remaining goal made for the Blantyre City Activations by donating seedlings and organizing the tree planting exercise ,” Said Talumba Chirwa, the Project Manager of Blantyre City Activation.

LifeCO Life Manager, Sheila Khombeliwa also added that their choice for Chiradzulu even though it is out of town is because, the villagers in Mussa village had recently been relocated due to the devastation of Cyclone Freddy last year and were now in a location that did not have many trees.