Amaryllis Hotel Manager Ramy Waheed among Key Speakers at Business Conference

Amaryllis Hotel Manager Ramy Waheed will be among key Speakers at the Business Conference for Transcendent Entrepreneurs.

The conference will take place on March 24 at Cross Roads Hotel in Blantyre with Abdulmalik Abubakar who is MERL/SI advisor at USAID as a guest of honor.

Apart from Waheed, other speakers are lawmaker cum entrepreneur Noel Lipipa , business tycoon Dr. Napoleon Dzombe, seasoned banker and motivational speaker Benedicto Bena Nkhoma, Chairman for ZST investments Haroon Sacraine and personal finance expert Audrey Mwala.

Topics at the conference will include leadership and strategic management, international scholarships, startups and google services among others.