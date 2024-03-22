BREAKING NEWS: Malawian married men fighting for Gondolosi, Chiswa B

For 11 years married and young couples have been fighting for sex enhancement herbs from Malawi’s number one trusted source of herbs, Warm Heart Herbs.

This has been disclosed today as Warm Heart Herbs, which is located in the commercial of Blantyre, is celebrating its 11th anniversary.

The herbs include Chipika, Manyoxy, Chiswa B, Tseketseke, Gondolosi, Mauka Cure and Mthubulo among others.

According to company’s director Joseph Kunjirima, his sex enhancement herbs are cementing many marriages in Malawi and abroad; saying they help men to perform better in bed and ladies be “sweeter”.

As part of celebrating the anniversary, Kunjirima said the company will be selling the herb at a 50 percent discount on Saturday, March 23.

To order Warm Heart herbal products directly from Warm Heart Herbs call or WhatsApp Joseph Kunjirima on +265881721040. The company also sends the products in all countries across the globe.

There is no pride that beats that of man’s need to satisfy his sexual partner. Yes, good and satisfying sex separates men from boys, ladies from girls; and is the permanent cure to marriage wreckage whose statistics have been soaring.

Warm Heart Herbs, which is one of the fastest growing and leading herbal companies in the country, started operating in 2013.

The company has its head office and factory in the commercial city of Blantyre, with kiosks and agents across the country.