Mulhako launches Phase II of Malawi Emergency Response to Chonde Cultural Village project

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe has launched phase II of the Malawi Emergency Response to Chonde Cultural Village project at Chonde headquarters in Mulanje.

The group received 25 000 euros (about K45 Million) grant from Netherlands based Cultural Emergency Response Fund for the project.

The project, according to the project coordinator John Lundu Phiri, aims at restoring the tangible and intangible cultural heritage artifacts which were destroyed by the Cyclone Freddy.

Among others, in the first phase of the project, the group engaged with the media, lhomwe chiefs, replaced lost traditional artifacts and planted lhomwe medical plants such as gondolosi and tseketseke.

According to Lundu Phiri, the second phase of the project will focus on construction of three traditional ‘Namurukunuwa’ houses, livestock kraa and other structures.

Speaking during the launch, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, Unity, and Culture, Dr. Elizabeth Gomani Chindevu commended the group for promoting Lhomwe culture in the country.

Mulhako Waa Alhomwe was established in 2007 by former president the late Professor Bingu Wa Mutharika.

The formation of the organization revived some of the cultural practices that had been on the death bed.

The Lhomwes are largely concentrated in Chiradzulu, Mulanje, Phalombe, Thyolo and some parts of Blantyre and Zomba.