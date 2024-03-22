NBS Bank plc to ‘Inspire Inclusion’ through Social Media Campaign

Temwani Simwaka NBS Bank Deputy CEO

In an innovative move to champion diversity and women’s empowerment, NBS Bank plc has unveiled its social media campaign ‘Inspire Inclusion’ which will be spearheaded by Deputy Chief Executive Officer Temwani Simwaka.

The initiative aims to spotlight the Bank’s dedication to financial literacy and the empowerment of women.

“Through the ‘I Nominate You’ campaign, we are excited to share valuable financial advice, celebrate inclusivity, and highlight the diverse culture within our Bank,” said NBS Bank Acting Head of Marketing and Customer Experience James Chikaonda, underscoring the campaign’s objectives.

Chikaonda further elaborated on the campaign’s approach to recognizing women’s contributions both within and outside NBS Bank.

“We will nominate three outstanding women who, in turn, will share their insights, nominate others, and spread the message of inclusion using the hashtags #INominateYou and #InspireInclusion.”

“The campaign will focus on women in senior and middle management roles at NBS Bank, alongside a distinguished woman who has excelled in her field outside the Bank. By highlighting these women, we affirm our role as leaders in fostering an inclusive culture that transcends the confines of our organization,” said Chikaonda.

Scheduled to run across LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook until the end of the month, the ‘Inspire Inclusion’ campaign aligns with the global celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD) on March 8.

This year’s IWD theme, ‘Inspire Inclusion’, resonates with the campaign’s mission to underscore the importance of diversity and empowerment in every sphere of society.