Bridge Afric to bridge gap between Malawi, Africa artists…grand launch Saturday at BICC

Jacob Events which has partnered with Bridge Afric says all is set for Bidge Afric Malawi launch and workshop which is slated for Saturday, March 23 at the majestic Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in the capital Lilongwe.

Wendy Favour Harawa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jacob Events has told Malawi Voice that the much awaited event aims at bridging the gap between Malawian artists and other artists around Africa to create more opportunities.

She noted that for decades now Malawi arts has been and is being consumed by mostly Malawians only with no chance of going international hence the coming of Bridge Afric to change the narrative.

“The aim is to Bridge the Gap between Malawian artists and other artists around Africa and the world and create opportunities for them. Jacobs Events has partnered with bridgeAFRIC to host this event at BICC On March 23, ” said Harawa.

According to the veteran musician and events manager Harawa, the workshop will provide a platform for local artists to interact and share their experience with big names in the entertainment industry.

“There will be a workshop with all kinds of artists, questions and answers, one of the major themes is “Collaborations as a tool for developing talents in Africa,” she said

Harawa said Bridge Afric President Victoria Nkong will be among the distinguished guests.

Others dignitaries include The President of Afrima All Africa Awards Mike Dada, Trace Representatives, representative of Live Nation in France, Ace Video Directors, 50 cents Producer and a lot more music business executives and international artists from around Africa.

Local musicians to grace the workshop include Phyzix, Che Kalonda, the Nyau King Tay Grin, Lulu among others.

Veteran music producer and entrepreneur Taps Bandawe will also be part of the speakers at the event while award winning television personality Priscilla Kayira Nsane will be the moderator.

Renowned poet Q Malewezi will be among the Panelists while DJ Neptune will be on the decks.

Bridge Afric’s primary objective is to promote and showcase African artists, providing them with platforms to reach a global audience beyond their home countries.