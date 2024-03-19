Triephornia Mpinganjira’s African Child Foundation to launch K10million football league in Neno

Triephornia Mpinganjira: We aim at promoting health through sports in schools

Business tycoon Triephornia Bender Mpinganjira’s African Child Foundation will on Sunday, March 24 launch a K10 million kwacha football and netball leagues for schools in Neno district.

The historic launch will take place at Neno Stadium in the district.

According to the foundation, all schools and clubs from Traditional Authority (TA) Chekecheku will take part in the leagues.

The foundation, according to statement in our custody, aims at promoting health through sports in schools.

“African Child Foundation would like to use sports as a vehicle to advance and promote health in schools and communities in TA Chekucheku,” reads the statement in part.

In view of this development the following schools have been identified to play football and netball games on the launching day: Chiwale Secondary School, Chikonde CDSS, Chikonde Model Primary School and Kaponda Primary School.

Triephornia is one of the gifts that Malawi and the whole Globe have in terms of humanitarian support and services.

The Good Samaritan Triephornia also bailed out Neno District Council lastyear when she paid K5million to water board when the board disconnected water at the council.

Recently, Triephornia was in the news after donating a brand new Nissan Patrol to Malawi’s renowned hip hop artist, Limbani Kalilani better known by his stage name Tay Grin.

She also stormed the social media after donating 2.5 million kwacha to Mai Mbambande, a non-governmental organization dedicated towards assisting the elderly in the country.

As that was not enough, Mai Mpinganjira also supported with air tickets to six children who represented Malawi at Africa Spelling B competition in Uganda.