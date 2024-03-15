spot_img
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Mulhako maintains APM as Patron, ushers in new Board of Trustees

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Mulhako wa Alhomwe, a cultural heritage organization has new board of Trustees following the 13th Elective AGM that took place on March 8, 2023 at its headquarters, Chonde Cultural Village in Mulanje district.

Among other appointments, the grouping has maintained former state President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika as its Patron.

The new board of Trustees which has been hired on a four-year term, also comprises of the following:

1. Trustee Muchanakhwaye Mpuluka- Board Chairperson

2. Trustee John Kudzala

3. Trustee Justin Saidi

4. Trustee Rexy Tolani

5. Trustee Nyson Allan Malindi

6. Trustee Dr. Wilfred Lipita

7. Trustee Counsel Felix Tambulasi

8. Trustee Counsel James Naphambo

9. Trustee Witness Dyton Nangwale

10. Trustee Hon. Eunice Napolo

11. Trustee Lonnie Mphasa

12. Trustee Diston Thom

13. Trustee Alfred Chiputula

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe was established in 2007 with the aim of promoting Lhomwe culture by among other objectives, instilling a sense of pride in its people.

The formation of the organization revived some of the cultural practices that had been on the death bed.

The Lomwe are one of the four largest ethnic groups living in Malawi.  They are located primarily in the southeast section of Malawi with the largest concentration being in Phalombe, Mulanje, Thyolo, Chiradzulu, Zomba districts.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

